Michael Chaput scores winner, Utica beats Laval 2-1 in overtime
A
A
Share via Email
UTICA, N.Y. — Michael Chaput scored 49 seconds into overtime as the Utica Comets extended their point streak with a 2-1 win over the Laval Rocket on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Comets (25-14-9), who are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games.
Jordan Boucher responded for the Rocket (18-23-8).
Richard Bachman made 27 saves for the win as Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots in defeat.
Utica went 1 for 3 on the power play while Laval scored once on four chances with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Former Nova Scotia NDP MP Peter Stoffer faces harassment allegations
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax