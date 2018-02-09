NL Central teams at the start of spring training
A team-by-team look at the National League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad:
___
Chicago Cubs
Manager: Joe Maddon (fourth season).
2017: 92-70, first place, lost to Dodgers in NLCS.
Training Town: Mesa, Arizona.
Park: Sloan Park.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: RHP Brandon Morrow, RHP Tyler Chatwood, RHP Steve Cishek, LHP Drew Smyly.
He's Outta Here: RHP Wade Davis, C Alex Avila, C Rene Rivera.
Going campin': Chicago is coming off three consecutive NLCS appearances, and it looked a little tired when its title
___
Milwaukee Brewers
Manager: Craig Counsell (fourth season).
2017: 86-76, second place.
Training Town: Phoenix.
Park: Maryvale Baseball Park.
First Workout: Feb. 15/20.
He's Here: OF Lorenzo Cain, OF Christian Yelich, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, RHP Yovani Gallardo, LHP Boone Logan, RHP Matt Albers.
He's Outta Here: 2B Neil Walker, OF Lewis Brinson, RHP Matt Garza, RHP Wily Peralta, RHP Carlos Torres, RHP Jared Hughes, RHP Anthony Swarzak.
Going campin': The Brewers shook up the sleepy
___
St. Louis Cardinals
Manager: Mike Matheny (seventh season).
2017: 83-79, third place.
Training Town: Jupiter, Florida.
Park: Roger Dean Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: LF Marcell Ozuna, RHP Miles Mikolas, RHP Luke Gregerson.
He's Outta Here: RHP Lance Lynn, OF Stephen Piscotty, OF Randal Grichuk, RHP Seung-hwan Oh, RHP Juan Nicasio, SS Aledmys Diaz.
Going campin': The Cardinals have had one losing season since the start of the century, but are facing immense pressure from fans after finishing behind the Cubs and Brewers in the NL Central last season. St. Louis missed the playoffs for a second straight year, the first time that's happened since 2007-08. That drought — at least by Cardinals standards — was the fuel for a busy
___
Pittsburgh Pirates
Manager: Clint Hurdle (eighth season).
2017: 75-87, fourth place.
Training Town: Bradenton, Florida.
Park: LECOM Park.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: 3B Colin Moran, RHP Joe Musgrove, RHP Michael Feliz, RHP Kyle Crick.
He's Outta Here: CF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Gerrit Cole, OF John Jaso, C Chris Stewart, RHP Johnny Barbato, RHP Joaquin Benoit.
Going campin': Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington says the team isn't rebuilding following consecutive losing seasons. Funny, it sure looks that way. In a span of three days in January, the Pirates sent Cole and McCutchen, two vital cogs in their run to three straight playoff appearances from 2013-15, elsewhere rather than foot the bill for their salaries. Cole, due $6.75 million this season, was shipped to Houston while five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP McCutchen — and his $14.75 million salary — was traded to San Francisco. McCutchen's departure leaves a spot open in the outfield, where Sean Rodriguez will likely have the inside track as prospect Austin Meadows tries to put an injury-plagued 2017 behind him. Moran has the potential to help out David Freese at third base with Jung Ho Kang not expected to return to the U.S. after missing all of 2017 due to visa issues stemming from his DUI arrest in his native Korea in 2016. There is intrigue in the starting rotation behind Ivan Nova, Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl. The back end of the bullpen is fine after closer Felipe Rivero signed a four-year contract, but the Pirates will need six weeks of camp to figure out who will work in front of him.
___
Cincinnati Reds
Manager: Bryan Price (fifth season).
2017: 68-94, fifth place.
Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona.
Park: Goodyear Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: RHP Jared Hughes, RHP David Hernandez.
He's Outta Here: SS Zack Cozart, RHP Bronson Arroyo, RHP Tim Adleman.
Going campin': The Reds lost 90 games for the third straight season, with their pitching staff the biggest problem once again. Homer Bailey, Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan were expected to anchor the rotation, but all three missed significant time — DeSclafani the entire season — because of injuries, forcing Cincinnati to go with rookies who weren't ready for the majors. Reds starters gave up the most earned runs and homers in the NL and ranked last in ERA. Bailey, DeSclafani and Finnegan are expected to be healthy for the start of camp, and their progress will be the main focus. Luis Castillo has the edge on the No. 4 spot after a strong rookie season (3.12 ERA in 15 starts), and the fifth spot is open to competition. The bullpen also was a major issue again last season, giving up the most walks and runs in the NL. Hughes and Hernandez were signed for late-inning roles ahead of closer Raisel Iglesias. A couple of bullpen spots remain open to competition. Jose Peraza moves from second base to shortstop to replace Cozart, who signed with the Angels after his All-Star season. Catcher Devin Mesoraco is making yet another comeback — he's been severely limited the last three seasons by hip, shoulder and foot injuries.
___
