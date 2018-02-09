NL West teams at the start of spring training
A team-by-team look at the National League West entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Manager: Dave Roberts (third season).
2017: 104-58, first place, lost to Houston in World Series.
Training Town: Glendale, Arizona.
Park: Camelback Ranch.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: OF Matt Kemp, RHP Tom Koehler.
He's Outta Here: 1B Adrian Gonzalez, RHP Yu Darvish, LHP Scott Kazmir, RHP Brandon McCarthy, INF Charlie Culberson, OF Curtis Granderson, 2B Chase Utley, OF Andre Ethier.
Going campin': The Dodgers returned to the World Series for the first time since winning it in 1988, only to lose to Houston in seven games. They topped 100 wins while earning a fifth straight NL West title. Clayton Kershaw is one of the elite pitchers in the game, a seven-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner. He begins the season with 144 career victories, 21 shy of Sandy Koufax's franchise record for a left-hander. But as always, Kershaw could use some help in the rotation. The big
Arizona Diamondbacks
Manager: Torey Lovullo (second season).
2017: 93-69, second place, wild card, lost to Dodgers in NLDS.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: C Alex Avila, RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Yashihisa Hirano.
He's Outta Here: OF J.D. Martinez, RHP Fernando Rodney, RHP J.J. Hoover, LHP Jorge De La Rosa.
Going campin': The Diamondbacks return almost intact from last season's 93-win team, with one big exception. Slugging outfielder J.D. Martinez had a record-breaking half-season at the plate after being acquired from Detroit last year and remains a free agent, but at a price too steep for the Diamondbacks. Yasmany Tomas returns from a season of injuries and appears to be the leading candidate to take back his old job in left field. The other major question mark this spring is, who is the closer? With Rodney gone, the most intriguing possibility is to move dynamic setup man Archie Bradley to the ninth inning. Other candidates are the newly acquired Boxberger — who had an AL-leading 40 saves in 2015 — and, maybe, Hirano, a closer in Japan who at 33 would be making his major league debut. The rotation returns from last year: Zack Grienke, Robbie Ray, Patrick Corbin, Taijuan Walker and Zack Godley. Shelby Miller is recovering from Tommy John surgery and it's not known when he would be ready for a big league start. The other big competition is at shortstop, where Nick Ahmed and Chris Owings return from injuries. Ketel Marte played well in their absence.
Colorado Rockies
Manager: Bud Black (second season).
2017: 87-75, third place, lost to Arizona in wild-card game.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: RHP Wade Davis, RHP Bryan Shaw, C Chris Iannetta.
He's Outta Here: OF Carlos Gonzalez, RHP Greg Holland, RHP Tyler Chatwood, C Jonathan Lucroy, 1B Mark Reynolds, RHP Pat Neshek, INF Alexi Amarista, C Ryan Hanigan.
Going campin': The Rockies bolstered their bullpen in an effort to earn back-to-back
San Diego Padres
Manager: Andy Green (third season).
2017: 71-91, fourth place.
Training Town: Peoria, Arizona.
Park: Peoria Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: 3B Chase Headley, RHP Bryan Mitchell, SS Freddy Galvis, RHP Chris Young, RHP Tyson Ross, RHP Kazuhisa Makita.
He's Outta Here: INF Yangervis Solarte, LHP Travis Wood, SS Erick Aybar, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, SS Jose Rondon.
Going campin': The Padres still have an offer on the table for free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer. Barring any developments on that front, the focus will continue to be on a deep rebuild. The highlight will be the first spring training invites for several top prospects, including shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., second baseman Luis Urias and starting pitchers Cal Quantrill, Joey Lucchesi, Jacob Nix and Eric Lauer. There might be more buzz for the 19-year-old Tatis than for any veteran on the squad. He was acquired in the James Shields salary dump in 2015, when the Padres ended their failed win-now approach and decided to focus on young players. San Diego brought back Headley, Young and Ross this
San Francisco Giants
Manager: Bruce Bochy (12th season).
2017: 64-98, fifth place.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Scottsdale Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: 3B Evan Longoria, OF Andrew McCutchen, OF Austin Jackson, OF Steven Duggar, C Hector Sanchez, 1B Kyle Jensen.
He's Outta Here: OF Denard Span, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Matt Cain, SS Christian Arroyo, OF Michael Morse.
Going campin': The Giants are coming off their first last-place finish in a decade and their worst season overall since 1985. They made a few high-profile moves this
