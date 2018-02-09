OHL suspends Ottawa 67's Kevin Bahl for checking player in the head
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The Ontario Hockey League is suspending Kevin Bahl of the Ottawa 67's after he checked a player in the head.
The league decided to suspend Bahl for 10 games after reviewing the incident.
The hit was against the Peterborough Petes' Cole Fraser during their Feb. 4 game in Ottawa. The 67's won 5-3.
67's general manager James Boyd said that the suspension will be hard, but said the team accepted the leagues decision.
Bahl can return to Ottawa's lineup on March 2.