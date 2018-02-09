Outfielder Daniel Nava, Pirates finalize minor league deal

PITTSBURGH — Outfielder Daniel Nava has finalized a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will report to major league spring training.

Now 34, Nava batted .301 with eight doubles, four homers and 21 RBIs in 80 games for Philadelphia last year. He has a .266 average with 29 homers and 206 RBIs for Boston (2010-15), Tampa Bay (2015), the Los Angeles Angels (2016), Kansas City (2016) and the Phillies.