QMJHL Roundup: Sea Dogs surprise Mooseheads, halt losing skid at six

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Ostap Safin and Robbie Burt each had two goals and an assist as the Saint John Sea Dogs halted their losing streak at six games with a 6-3 win over the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Anthony Boucher and Ben Reid also scored for the Sea Dogs (13-30-9), who jumped a point ahead of last-place Shawinigan in the QMJHL standings. Cedric Pare tacked on three assists.

Otto Somppi, Filip Zadina and Xavier Parent supplied the offence for the Mooseheads (34-13-7), who are second in the league.

Alex D'Orio made 28 saves for Saint John as Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 36 shots for Halifax.

The Sea Dogs went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Mooseheads went 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

---

OCEANIC 7 FOREURS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere and Carson MacKinnon had a pair of goals apiece as the Oceanic pummelled Val-d'Or.

Anthony Gagnon, Nathan Ouellet and Jason Imbeault also scored for the Oceanic (32-14-6). Colten Ellis made 22 saves for the win.

Ivan Kozlov scored for the Foreurs (18-30-4). Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 43 shots in a losing cause.

---

HUSKIES 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que. — Patrik Hrehorcak scored once in regulation and again in the shootout as Rouyn-Noranda snapped a three-game skid with a win over the Olympiques.

Peter Abbandonato also scored for the Huskies (31-15-8) as Samuel Harvey made 23 saves for the victory.

The Olympiques (26-20-6) got their offence from Samuel Hatto and Anthony Beauchamp. Tristan Berube stopped 27 shots in defeat.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 PHOENIX 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Joe Veleno had a goal and two helpers as the Voltigeurs toppled Sherbrooke.

Morgan Adams-Moisan, Carl-Olivier Dignard and Pavel Koltygin also scored for Drummondville (36-14-2), which got 23 saves from Olivier Rodrigue.

Felix Robert was the lone scorer for the Phoenix (22-22-10). Brendan Cregan stopped 26-of-29 shots in defeat.

---

ARMADA 4 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Alex Barre-Boulet's pair of goals helped Blainville-Boisbriand get past the Islanders to extend its point streak to 14 games.

Drake Batherson and Luke Henman also scored for the league-leading Armada (38-9-5), who are 11-0-3 on their current run. Emile Samson made 27 saves for the win.

Brett Budgell kept the Islanders (28-20-4) from being shut out. Matthew Welsh kicked out 17-of-19 shots in a losing cause.

---

TITAN 5 CATARACTES 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Ethan Crossman each scored twice scored twice as the Titan downed Shawinigan.

Liam Murphy also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (31-14-8) as Joseph Murdaca made 27 saves for the win.

Jeremy Manseau and Leon Denny found the back of the net for the Cataractes (15-33-4). Lucas Fitzpatrick turned away 36 shots in defeat.

---