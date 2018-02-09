Sole Cyprus team member is from Maine
There are several Maine athletes participating in the Winter Olympics, but only one carried a nation's flag into the opening ceremonies.
Dinos Lefkaritis, who carried the flag for Cyprus on Friday, is a junior at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
The Sun Journal reports that he's an engineering and economics major and the 12th Bates College Olympian.
He's the only member of the Cyprus team, and will compete in the alpine skiing events in South Korea.
Cyprus is an island nation in the Mediterranean Sea but there is skiing there in the Troodoos Mountains. Lefkaritis has been skiing since age. 5, and is the top rated skiing in Cyprus.
