Stampeders release veteran receiver Marquay McDaniel

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders released receiver Marquay McDaniel on Friday.

McDaniel played in 15 regular-season games for Calgary last season and had 65 catches for 860 yards and four touchdowns.

"This is a very difficult decision that was made necessary because of the realities of the salary-cap system," Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. "Marquay has been an excellent player for us for the past six seasons and we owed him the opportunity to explore his options around the league prior to the start of free agency on Tuesday."

"We wish him the best of luck and would certainly welcome him back in the future if the circumstances were right for both sides."

McDaniel joined the Stampeders in 2011 after starting his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.