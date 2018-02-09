Vikings hire Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo to run offence
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as their offensive
DeFilippo replaces Pat Shurmur, who became head coach of the New York Giants. The 39-year-old DeFilippo spent two seasons with the Eagles after one year as offensive
DeFilippo becomes the third offensive
"We took our time with the search and made sure we left no stone unturned to get the right fit," Zimmer said in a statement distributed by the team. "He has a track record of success and has proven to be a great teacher. We feel John will have good chemistry with our team, and we are all eager to get to work."
The deal was done on Friday, five days after the Eagles beat New England in the Super Bowl in Minnesota behind an MVP performance by Nick Foles. DeFilippo first met with the Vikings on Thursday, the day the Eagles rode in their raucous victory parade through Philadelphia.
Now he'll work with Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman to sort out the quarterback situation in Minnesota, with contracts for Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all currently scheduled to expire next month.
With guidance from DeFilippo, offensive
Wentz was an NFL MVP award contender with 33 touchdown passes in 13 games in his second season in the league, until tearing the ACL in his left knee. In three
Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski, who interviewed with Zimmer for the promotion, becomes a strong candidate to join Shurmur with the Giants as the offensive
Under DeFilippo in 2015, the Browns gained more than 4,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in the same season for the first time since 1986. He also has five years as quarterbacks coach for Oakland on his resume over two different stints, including in 2014 when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led all rookies in completions, yards and touchdowns and threw only 12 interceptions, the fewest by a first-year player in NFL history with at least 450 passing attempts.
DeFilippo is a native of Youngstown, Ohio, who was a four-year letter-winner as a quarterback at James Madison, where he led the team to a conference championship as a senior in 1999.
