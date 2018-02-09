Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

Here's a look at Saturday night and Sunday TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

SATURDAY

CBC

8 p.m. — Team figure skating: men's, women's and ice dance free programs

9:45 p.m. — Snowboard: women's slopestyle final

10:15 p.m. — Team figure skating ice dance: free program continues

11:45 p.m. — Alpine skiing: women's giant slalom Run 2

---

TSN

7 p.m. — Mixed doubles curling semi-final 1 (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4)

8 p.m. — Team figure skating (TSN5)

9:15 p.m. — Team figure skating (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 - join in progress)

11:30 p.m. — Snowboard: women's halfpipe qualifying (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

---

Sportsnet

8 p.m. — Snowboard: women's slopestyle final (Sportsnet One)

10:30 p.m. — Alpine skiing: women's giant slalom Run 1

11:30 p.m. — Alpine skiing: women's giant slalom Run 2

SUNDAY

CBC

1:15 a.m. — Cross Country: men's 15-kilometre skiathlon

3 a.m. — Women's ice hockey: U.S. vs. Finland (join in progress)

5:30 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls qualifying

6 a.m. — Men's long track speedskating (encore)

7 a.m. — Women's ice hockey: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

9:30 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final

6 a.m. — Men's long track speedskating (encore)

11 a.m. — Luge: men's singles final (encore)

11:30 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final (reprise)

12 p.m. — Olympic Games hockey coverage

1 p.m. — Olympic Games Afternoon

5 p.m. — Olympic Games Hockey - Encore

6 p.m. — Luge: men's singles final (encore)

7 p.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final (encore)

---

TSN

2:30 a.m. — Women's hockey: U.S. vs. Finland (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

6 a.m. — Biathlon: men's 10-km sprint final (TSN2)

7 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

7:45 a.m. — Women's hockey: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (TSN2 - join in progress)

8:30 a.m. — Women's hockey (join in progress)

12 p.m. — Olympic Games Hockey (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

---

Sportsnet

2 a.m. — men's long track speedskating

6 a.m. — Luge: men's singles Heats 3 and 4

6 a.m. — Mixed doubles curling: tie breaker *if necessary (Sportsnet One)