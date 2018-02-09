Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights
Here's a look at Saturday night and Sunday TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):
SATURDAY
CBC
8 p.m. — Team figure skating: men's, women's and ice dance free programs
9:45 p.m. — Snowboard: women's slopestyle final
10:15 p.m. — Team figure skating ice dance: free program continues
11:45 p.m. — Alpine skiing: women's giant slalom Run 2
---
TSN
7 p.m. — Mixed doubles curling semi-final 1 (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4)
8 p.m. — Team figure skating (TSN5)
9:15 p.m. — Team figure skating (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 - join in progress)
11:30 p.m. — Snowboard: women's halfpipe qualifying (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
---
Sportsnet
8 p.m. — Snowboard: women's slopestyle final (Sportsnet One)
10:30 p.m. — Alpine skiing: women's giant slalom Run 1
11:30 p.m. — Alpine skiing: women's giant slalom Run 2
SUNDAY
CBC
1:15 a.m. — Cross Country: men's 15-kilometre skiathlon
3 a.m. — Women's ice hockey: U.S. vs. Finland (join in progress)
5:30 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls qualifying
6 a.m. — Men's long track speedskating (encore)
7 a.m. — Women's ice hockey: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
9:30 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final
11 a.m. — Luge: men's singles final (encore)
11:30 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final (reprise)
12 p.m. — Olympic Games hockey coverage
1 p.m. — Olympic Games Afternoon
5 p.m. — Olympic Games Hockey - Encore
6 p.m. — Luge: men's singles final (encore)
7 p.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final (encore)
---
TSN
2:30 a.m. — Women's hockey: U.S. vs. Finland (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
6 a.m. — Biathlon: men's 10-km sprint final (TSN2)
7 a.m. — Freestyle skiing: women's moguls final (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
7:45 a.m. — Women's hockey: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (TSN2 - join in progress)
8:30 a.m. — Women's hockey (join in progress)
12 p.m. — Olympic Games Hockey (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
---
Sportsnet
2 a.m. — men's long track speedskating
6 a.m. — Luge: men's singles Heats 3 and 4
6 a.m. — Mixed doubles curling: tie breaker *if necessary (Sportsnet One)
8:45 a.m. — Women's hockey: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (join in progress)
