Capitals re-sign Eller to $17.5 million, five-year deal
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals have re-signed
Eller will count $3.5 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Saturday.
The 28-year-old Dane has 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 53 games this season, three points shy of his career high. In 576 NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Capitals, Eller has 96 goals and 113 assists.
Washington traded two second-round picks to Montreal for Eller at the 2017 draft.
Eller was one of three significant Capitals unrestricted free agents, along with
