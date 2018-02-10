Davis has 44, Pelicans blow 28-point lead, top Nets in 2 OTs

NEW YORK — Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in two overtimes on Saturday night.

Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak. Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 boards, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

Allen Crabbe made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games.

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.

New Orleans led by 28 points in the third quarter when the Nets, who looked flat in the first half, launched their wild comeback, sending the game into overtime on Crabbe's 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Crabbe continued his hot shooting, connecting on two more 3s to open up the first overtime session, giving the Nets a 122-118 lead with 2:28 left.

But the Pelicans came back to force the second OT on a jumper by Holiday.

Davis then scored four points during a 7-0 run for the Pelicans, putting them up 130-124 with 2:50 remaining. After a pair of free throws by Joe Harris, Rondo hit three free throws to put it away.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: After being held to 14 points in the opening period of Friday night's loss at Philadelphia, New Orleans put up 34 in the first quarter Saturday night.

Nets: F Dante Cunningham, who was acquired from the Pelicans on Thursday before the trade deadline expired, made his debut against his former team. The nine-year NBA veteran had two points.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

___