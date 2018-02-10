Dembele fit to play for Barcelona after month-long layoff
BARCELONA, Spain — Ousmane Dembele is fit to play in Sunday's game against Getafe after Barcelona said the France forward has recovered from a leg injury.
Dembele hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg in a 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Jan. 14.
Prior to that, Dembele was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.
Dembele has been limited to just seven appearances for Barcelona since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could potentially reach nearly 150 million euros (around $180 million).
