Ducks hold off Oilers 3-2 as Gibson makes 30 saves in return

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Kesler scored early in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Corey Perry also scored and Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who are tied with San Jose and Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division with 64 points. John Gibson made 30 saves after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Anton Slepyshev and Kris Russell scored for the Oilers, who dropped the first two games of their three-game California trip. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Anaheim jumped in front 2:28 into the first period on Lindholm's eighth goal. Lindholm's shot struck Edmonton defenceman Andrej Sekera in the leg and redirected past Talbot.

It was the fifth time in the Oilers' last six games that they allowed the opening goal. They are 9-22-2 when the opponent scores first.

Edmonton has trailed at least 2-0 in each of those five games after Perry scored his 11th goal at 15:50 of the second. Ryan Getzlaf caught Kris Russell's attempt to clear the puck with his left hand and fed Perry, who scored for the third time in four games.

Perry is on a four-game point streak, with three goals and four assists in that span. Getzlaf had an assist for the third consecutive game.

Slepyshev scored on a breakaway at 16:58 of the second, making it 2-1. It was his first goal in 13 games.

The Ducks responded 3:04 into the third period when Kesler tipped in Lindholm's shot for a 3-1 advantage.

Connor McDavid found a streaking Russell to cut the Ducks' lead to 3-2 at 14:55, and the Oilers nearly tied it up off the ensuing faceoff on a shot by Mark Letestu.

NOTES: Oilers F Drake Caggiula did not return after being hit in the face with a puck midway through the second. ... Oilers D Adam Larsson missed his fifth straight game following the death of his father. ... The Ducks assigned G Retto Berra and LW Nic Kerdiles to their AHL affiliate in San Diego prior to the game.

