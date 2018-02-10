Embiid has 29, Sixers use late run to beat Clippers, 112-98

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 29 points and tied a career high with 16 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-98 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

JJ Redick and T.J. McConnell each had 17 points for the 76ers, who were 10 of 17 (58.8 per cent ) from 3-point range in the first half and shot 55.1 per cent overall to lead 69-55 at halftime. Ben Simmons had 14 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

The Sixers cooled off in the third, going 1 for 10 from 3, and committed five turnovers, allowing the Clippers to creep within six and enter the fourth down 85-78.

Los Angeles got within 95-93 with 5 minutes left, but a tough shot by McConnell in the paint and Redick's 3-pointer were part on an 8-0 spurt that sealed it. The Sixers ended the game on a 17-5 run.

Former Sixers guard Lou Williams led the Clippers with 23 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 22.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Los Angeles had its three-game win streak snapped and is 3-2 since trading Blake Griffin to Detroit.

76ers: Simmons was the only starter who didn't hit a 3 (he didn't attempt one). Redick hit five. Embiid, Dario Saric and Robert Covington made one apiece. McConnell made all three of his 3-point attempts, and Justin Anderson hit two.

SCARY MOMENT

Embiid slipped while making a move on Tyrone Wallace, fell and pounded his right knee with his fist. Embiid walked slowly to the bench under his own power and returned.

PHILLY OR ... OKLAHOMA?

Before taking questions before the game, Doc Rivers announced he was making an opening statement.

"Walking around Philly, people are so happy now. It's amazing," Rivers said, referencing the city's reaction to the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship. "I've never seen this before. People said, 'Good luck.' I was like, 'Wow, I'm in Oklahoma.'"

WELCOME BACK

Fans greeted Williams with a "Loooouuu!" chant when he first entered the game. Williams spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Sixers, who selected him in the second round of the 2005 draft.

Williams followed by hitting his first four shots, including a pair of 3s.

DAILY EAGLES WATCH

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was in attendance and received a standing ovation upon being introduced.

Friday night, receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith were in attendance.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Continue their seven-game road trip at Brooklyn on Monday.

76ers: Host the New York Knicks on Monday.

