Former FIFA vice-president Chung wins appeal at CAS
The court says it reduced the South Korean official's five-year sanction for "improper lobbying" during the 2022 World Cup bidding process, and not fully
CAS says Chung's ban effectively expired last month.
The court says any violations were committed to "a far lesser degree" than FIFA's ethics committee had judged.
Chung hoped to be a FIFA presidential candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter when an investigation of him was announced in 2015.
Chung is a member of the family which owns World Cup sponsor Hyundai. His cousin, Chung Mong-gyu, has since been elected to the FIFA Council.
