NBC gets nearly 28M TV viewers for Olympic opening ceremony

RATINGS: The opening ceremony on Friday night reached 27.8 million viewers on NBC, a number that inched up to 28.3 million when digital viewers are added. While that's down from the 31.7 million who watched the opening in Sochi four years ago, it has to rate as positive news for the network. The opening in Pyeongchang had 6 per cent more viewers than the Summer Olympics ceremony in Rio de Janiero in 2016, and it was the most watched Friday night on television since Sochi's first night four years ago. NBC's viewership peaked at 31.5 million when the U.S. team entered the stadium in South Korea.