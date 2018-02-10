NBC gets nearly 28M TV viewers for Olympic opening ceremony
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:
RATINGS: The opening ceremony on Friday night reached 27.8 million viewers on NBC, a number that inched up to 28.3 million when digital viewers are added. While that's down from the 31.7 million who watched the opening in Sochi four years ago, it has to rate as positive news for the network. The opening in Pyeongchang had 6
AFTERNOON STARS: With competition ramping up and the United States still hunting for medals, NBC did a nice job Saturday afternoon focusing on some stars and sports more popular elsewhere in the world. Most notable were South Korean triumphs in speedskating and the German stars Felix Loch in luge and biathlete Lauren Dahlmeier. "Germany loves their biathletes," said NBC's Chad Salmela.
___
More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Violent attack in Nova Scotia sees man assaulted with hammer, knife
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by tractor trailer in Halifax
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies