Oilers recall defenceman Keegan Lowe from American Hockey League
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Keegan Lowe from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Bakersfield Condors on Saturday.
Lowe, 24, has appeared in 35 games with Bakersfield this season, posting 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and 36 penalty minutes.
Lowe has appeared in 294 career AHL games, accumulating 65 points and 377 penalty minutes.
Edmonton played the Sharks in San Jose later Saturday.
