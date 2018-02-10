Sports

Olympic men's downhill postponed amind strong wind

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud makes the final jump in men's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud makes the final jump in men's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Strong wind has forced the Pyeongchang Olympic men's downhill to be postponed.

The first race of the 11-event Alpine program was scheduled for Sunday. But three hours before it was supposed to start, race organizers said the downhill would be moved to a different day.

They did not immediately announce a new date.

Race organizers say the gondola lift carrying teams and officials up the mountain could not be operated.

___

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular