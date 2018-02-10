Patrick, Neuwirth lead Flyers to shootout win

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nolan Patrick scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Michal Neuvirth came off the bench to stop five shootout attempts for the Flyers after Brian Elliott left the game following Arizona's second attempt when Clayton Keller inadvertently hit him in the throat with his stick on the follow-through.

Jakub Voracek also scored in the tiebreaker for Philadelphia, which won its third straight and has earned a point in four in a row. Claude Giroux, Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored in regulation, Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Elliott had 24 saves.

Jason Demers, Alex Goligoski and Zac Rinaldo had the goals for Arizona, which has lost five of six. Antti Raanta stopped 40 shots, including key stops in the third period and overtime. Nick Cousins scored in the first round of the shootout.

The Coyotes tied the score 3-3 on Rinaldo's rocket of a shot from the right circle at 1:59 of the third.

The Flyers had opportunities to re-take the lead and outshot the Coyotes 16-4 in the third period, but couldn't beat Raanta.

Goligoski's sixth goal of the season tied it 2-2 just 24 seconds into the second period, right after a group of Flyers fans among the many in the crowd finished an Eagles chant in honour of the recently crowned Super Bowl champions.

Simmonds put Philadelphia ahead on the deflection of Gostisbehere's shot at 2:12 of the middle period. It was Simmonds' 19th of the season and the second power-play goal of the night for the Flyers.

Raanta kept it a one-goal game with a sprawling save of Ivan Provorov's shot later in the period.

The Flyers missed a goal chance less than two minutes into the game when Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny skated in with no defender between them and the goal, and Konecny couldn't put the puck past Raanta, missing wide of the net from a close angle.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead as Demers took a pass from Derek Stepan and got a friendly puck bounce underneath Elliott and into the net 3:53 in.

Philadelphia then scored twice to take the lead. The first came when Giroux got his 17th on a one-timer that zipped past Raanta on a power play at 10:19. Voracek got an assist on the goal, his NHL-leading 53rd of the season and the eighth straight game in which he has scored a point.

The Flyers went ahead as Jordan Weal took a hit from Rinaldo at centre ice, maintained control of the puck and passed to Scott Laughton. Laughton delivered a quick pass to Raffl, who scored his 10th.

NOTES: Goligoski has 20 assists on the season, the ninth straight season he has accomplished the feat. Only three other NHL defencemen have recorded 20 or more assists for nine consecutive seasons. ... Arizona began a stretch in which it will play nine of 10 games at home. ... Former Flyers D Luke Schenn was a healthy scratch for Arizona. ... F Christian Fischer returned after missing the previous game due to injury. ... Voracek played in his 500th career game.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Vegas on Sunday.