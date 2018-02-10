Pier-Alexandre Poulin an inspiration, mentor for Olympic sister Marie-Philip

The time when Marie-Philip Poulin had to count on her brother to defend her on the ice is long gone.

The Canadian women's hockey star can't help but chuckle when she recalls how her older brother Pier-Alexandre had to convince his friends to give his sister a chance to play with them.

"They asked, 'Is she going to follow? Is she good enough?' And my brother said to wait to watch me play," Poulin said. "Afterwards, his friends said, 'OK, I see what you were talking about.'"

Watching her older brother inspired Poulin to take up hockey in the first place.

Pier-Alexandre, who is three years older, had a respectable minor hockey career and played 116 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League between 2005 and 2007 before joining the University of Moncton for four years.

"I've always been his No. 1 supporter," Poulin said. "When I was younger, the other players' sisters ran around the rink, but I sat in the stands and I was dazzled watching him play.

"My parents saw my passion and gave me the chance to play."

Pier-Alexandre quickly became an adviser for Poulin after her games and vice-versa.

"We always talk about hockey," Poulin said. "It's him that showed me how to train. I owe him a lot."

Poulin, a two-time gold medallist at just 26, already holds an important place in Canadian Olympic history. She scored two goals in the Vancouver 2010 final and then added the tying goal and overtime winner four years ago in Sochi.

"There's two sides of the medal. When it's going well, I can remember those moments to find good feelings," Poulin said. "I'm also conscientious of the pressure that comes each time that we wear the Hockey Canada jersey."

Poulin is now the team captain as Canada goes for a fifth straight gold medal in Pyeongchang.

"When I arrived with the team, I never thought about maybe one day having that role," she said. "It's good to see that I can grow, not only as a player, but also as a person. It's a good challenge."

While she will continue to lean on her brother for advice, she also counts on former Canadian players.

"Caroline Ouellette has really helped me. She's always there for me when I have questions," Poulin said. "There's my brother as well. I also think of Charline Labonte, Cassie Campbell and Gillian Apps. Those girls really help the players in the program.