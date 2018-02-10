St. Francis (Pa.) beats St. Francis (Brooklyn) 90-65
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jamaal King scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half, Keith Braxton had 20 points and nine rebounds and St. Francis (Pa.) beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 90-65 on Saturday.
King, ranked fourth in the Northeast Conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game, scored 12 of his team's opening 20 points and had just 11 field-goal attempts for the game. Keith Braxton, at 16.7 points, made three of the Red Flash's nine 3-pointers.
Andre Wolford, freshman Mark Flagg and Randall Gaskins Jr. each scored 12 points for SFU (14-11, 8-6). The Red Flash was shooting 27 of 39 (69.2
Jalen Jordan scored 10 points for St. Francis (Brooklyn) (11-15, 8-6). D.J. Porter had eight points and six boards — all in the first half.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Violent attack in Nova Scotia sees man assaulted with hammer, knife
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by tractor trailer in Halifax
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies