Steelers sign Pro Bowl FB Nix to 4-year contract

The 25-year-old Nix played in all 16 games for the AFC North champions this season. Used primarily as a blocking back for All-Pro Le'Veon Bell, Nix did score the first two touchdowns of his career in 2017. He caught a pass from Ben Roethlisberger in a victory over Baltimore on Dec. 10 and added a one-yard touchdown run against Houston on Dec. 25.