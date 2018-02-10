Strong qualifying in slopestyle from Canadians highlight Pyeongchang Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Five things to know from Day 1 of competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

SLOPESTYLE STARS — All four Canadian snowboarders qualified for the men's slopestyle final with Max Parrot earning the best run of the day. The Bromont, Que., native earned 87.36 points in his second run to take top spot in the second heat. Regina's Mark McMorris was right behind him while Sebastian Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., was third and Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., fifth. The top six scores from the two heats advanced to Sunday's final.

---

ON TOP — Canadian mixed doubles curlers John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes clinched a semifinal berth with a pair of round-robin wins. Morris and Lawes downed Switzerland's Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios 7-2 in six ends on Saturday before defeating Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii from the Olympic Athletes from Russia team 8-2. Canada improved its record to 5-1 and wraps up round-robin action on Sunday morning against South Korea.

---

EARLY DISAPPOINTMENT — Defending champion Charles Hamelin was disqualified in the final of the men's 1,500-metre short track speedskating event, dashing one of Canada's early medal hopes. The Sainte-Julie, Que., native is competing in his last Olympics. Teammate Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., just missed the podium in fourth place. Lim Hyojun of South Korea won gold.

---

NOT ENOUGH — Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the women's 3,000 metres. Blondin was third with two pairs remaining but slipped to sixth after racing to a time of four minutes 4.26 seconds. Weidemann was seventh in 4:04.26. Blondin has three more events to compete in while Weidemann will race in two more.

---