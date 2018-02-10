Struggling Stoke misses chance to beat Brighton in EPL
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
STOKE, England — Charlie Adam had a late penalty saved as relegation-threatened Stoke drew 1-1 with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
With Jese appearing annoyed not to be taking the penalty, Adam saw his effort from 12 yards (meters) kept out by Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
Xherdan Shaqiri's strike in the 68th minute
After Adam's fluffed penalty, Mame Diouf had another chance to grab all three points for Stoke with a stoppage-time header but it was cleared off the line by Anthony Knockaert.
Stoke remained in the relegation zone, while Brighton is three points better off.
___
AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by tractor trailer in Halifax
-
'Absolutely perverse' - Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death
-
‘I should be a smart guy... I wasn’t': How the CRA tax scam keeps duping us