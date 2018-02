Swansea beats Burnley to maintain revival under Carvalhal

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea maintained its momentum under Carlos Carvalhal as Ki Sung-yueng's late strike secured a 1-0 home victory over Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.

A game of few chances sprang into life when Ki drilled home low from the edge of the penalty area in the 82nd minute for his first goal since May 2016.

Swansea has now taken 14 points from 21 since Carvalhal succeeded Paul Clement, climbing from the bottom of the league to 15th place.

Burnley, as resilient and combative as ever, had knocked Swansea out of their stride for much of a dour contest.