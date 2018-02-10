Thai golfer takes Perth lead, Westwood fails to qualify

PERTH, Australia — Thailand's Prom Meesawat took a two-stroke lead after three rounds with a 5-under 67 while England's Lee Westwood went from a tie for first place to being out of the World Super 6 tournament.

The Thai golfer had a three-round total of 12-under 204 at Lake Karrinyup Country Club, with three golfers tied for second: American Sean Crocker (67), Australian Lucas Herbert (69) and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen (69).

Westwood shot a third-round 78 in the European Tour event to finish out of the top 24 that would have qualified him for match play on Sunday.