2018 Olympic Records
|Through Feb. 11
|OLYMPIC RECORDS BROKEN
|SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
Men's 1500 — Lim Hyojun, South Korea, 2:10.485, Feb. 10, 2018 (Old record: 2:10.949, Lee Jung-Su, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2010).
Women's 500 — Choi Minjeong, South Korea, 42.870, Feb. 10, 2018 (Old record: 42.985, Wanh Meng, China, Feb. 17, 2010).
Women's 3000 Relay — China (Zhou Yang, Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu, Han Yutong), 4:05.315, Feb. 10, 2018 (Old record: 4:06.610, China (Zhou Yang, Wang Meng, Sun Linlin, Zhang Hui), Feb. 24, 2010).
|SPEEDSKATING
Men's 5,000 — Sven Kramer, Netherlands, 6:09.76, Feb. 11, 2018 (Old record: 6:10.76, Sven Kramer, Netherlands, Feb. 8, 2014).
