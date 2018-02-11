Canada's Blouin resumes full training after suffering apparent head injury

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin remained hopeful Sunday that she would be able to compete at the Winter Olympics despite suffering an apparent head injury earlier in the week.

Blouin, who took a hard fall during a training session at Phoenix Park, was cleared to practise Sunday ahead of the scheduled women's slopestyle qualification runs.

"Snowboarder Laurie Blouin was able to resume full training today," Canadian Olympic Committee corporate communications manager Ricky Landry said in an email. "She will continue to be monitored by Team Canada’s medical staff and her team doctor. We'll share updates as information becomes available."

The qualification was later cancelled due to inclement weather. All competitors on the 27-athlete start list, including Blouin, were given automatic entry into a two-run final Monday.

High winds were an issue during the men's slopestyle final Sunday morning and blustery conditions continued into the afternoon.

Blouin had been cleared to return to the slopes by the Canadian team's medical staff, Canada Snowboard spokesman Brendan Matthews said in an email.

"Following thorough testing and evaluation including an independent second opinion, Blouin is asymptomatic and is cleared for practice this morning," he said.

There was no immediate word on whether Blouin's training session was a success. Matthews would only say that things were "status quo" for Monday.

Blouin, the reigning world champion from Stoneham, Que., took a hard fall Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution and returned to the athletes' village later that day. Blouin provided an update on her status via her Instagram feed.

"Thanks for all the love! feeling good!! Got cleared from the doctor. Gonna ride the practice and see how it feels. Should be good!!!!"

Despite several queries, team officials would not reveal specifics on her injury. However, Blouin's teammate, Mark McMorris, said Saturday that she suffered a head injury.

"She whacked her noggin pretty good and cut up her face," said McMorris, a bronze medallist in men's slopestyle.

Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., and Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., were also entered in the women's competition.

