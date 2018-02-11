Curtis Knight, Robert Church lead Saskatchewan over Vancouver 16-9

LANGLEY, B.C. — Curtis Knight had four goals and an assist and Robert Church had three goals and eight points as the Saskatchewan Rush toppled the Vancouver Stealth 16-9 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Ben McIntosh also had a hat trick while Mark Matthews added two goals and two assists for the Rush (8-1). Jeff Shattler, Matt Hossack, Matthew Dinsdale and Chris Corbeil rounded out the offence.

Logan Schuss led the Stealth (1-8) with two goals and two assists as Cliff Smith, Tyson Roe, Pat Saunders, James Rahe, Tony Malcom, Brandon Clelland and Andrew Suitor added singles.