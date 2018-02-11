Dane Dobbie's seven-point effort leads Calgary Roughnecks over Colorado Mammoth

CALGARY — Dane Dobbie had four goals and three assists and Curtis Dickson had three goals and two helpers as the Calgary Roughnecks beat the Colorado Mammoth 13-9 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Zach Currier and Holden Cattoni each had a pair of goals for the Roughnecks (3-5), who got singles from Wesley Berg and Mitch Wilde.

Jacob Ruest led the Mammoth (4-3) with a hat trick while Stephen Keogh and Jeremy Noble each added two goals and two assists. Eli McLaughlin also struck twice to round out the offence.