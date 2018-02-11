Five things to watch Tuesday at the Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada will look to add to its medal haul at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Tuesday with medals in curling, luge, speedskating and cross-country skiing up for grabs. Here are five things to watch:

VETERAN VALILA — Canada's women's hockey team will be taking on a Hall of Famer when they meet Finland in round-robin play Tuesday. At 44, forward Riikka Valila is oldest player to ever take the ice in Olympic women's hockey. Inducted into the International Ice Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010, the mother of three says she plans to play in the 2019 world championships in her home country.

SHORT-TRACK SWAN SONG — Marianne St-Gelais will try to reach the podium in the women's 500-metre short-track final. It would be especially satisfying for the skater from St-Felicien, Que., who failed to win any individual medals at the Sochi Games four years ago. St-Gelais and her fiance Charles Hamelin, a four-time Olympic medallist, have said this will be their final Olympics. They're ready to start a family and the next chapter of their lives.

MIXED RESULTS — The first ever Olympic medals in doubles curling will be handed out Tuesday and Canadians John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes will be in the mix. The duo have both been on top of the Olympic podium before in the traditional men's and women's events, but they had no experience as a doubles team until the qualifying tournament in January. After opening the competition with a loss, the pair found their groove and cruised through the rest of the round robin.

SPRINT TO THE FINISH — Cross-country skier Alex Harvey is one of Canada's busiest athletes in Pyeongchang with six events on his schedule. On Tuesday, he'll suit up for the men's sprint, his second race of the Games. Canada has never won an Olympic medal in men's cross-country and the racer from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., is well positioned to end that drought in Pyeongchang. Harvey won a world title in the 50k last year.