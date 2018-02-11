N. Korean ski coach says it's 'honour' to compete in Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea's Alpine skiing coach says it's an " honour " to compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, though he doesn't expect much from any of his athletes.

North Korea is sending 22 athletes, including three Alpine skiers, to the Pyeongchang Games thanks to special entries given by the International Olympic Committee amid rare reconciliation mood between the rival Koreas.

The North's Alpine coach, Pyon Yong Do, says attending the Olympics has a "significant meaning" though winning competitions are important, too.