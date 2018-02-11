Parrot, McMorris and Bloemen highlight Day 2 of Pyeongchang Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Five things to know from Day 2 of competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

FIRST MEDALS — Canadian snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won Canada's first medals of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Parrot captured silver in men's slopestyle while McMorris took bronze. Redmond Gerard of the United States won the gold. Parrot fell in his first two runs but nailed his third to bump McMorris out of the silver medal position with a score of 86.00.

---

SEEING SILVER — Canadian long-track speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen won a silver medal in the men's 5,000 metres. He was edged off the top of podium by legendary Dutchman Sven Kramer, who broke his own Olympic record to take his third straight gold in the event in six minutes 9.76 seconds. Bloemen finished in 6:11.616. The 31-year-old Kramer won the event in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

---

QUEEN JUSTINE — Montreal freestyle skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished on the podium for a second straight Games when she took the silver medal in women's moguls. Dufour-Lapointe had a strong final run as she tried to become the first woman to defend an Olympic mogul title, but she was edged out of top spot by France's Perrine Laffont. Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was the final skier to go in the final, but she lost control after the first jump and did not finish. Canada's Alex Bilodeau is the only skier to defend an Olympic moguls title, topping the podium in 2010 and 2014.

---

SOLID GRIP — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir scored 80.51 points for their short dance to help Canada lead in figure skating's team event. The three-time world champions and Olympic gold and silver medallists earned Canada 10 points while Kaetlyn Osmond earned her country another eight points in the women's short program. Two-time world champs Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won the pairs program to bring Canada's cumulative score to 45 points by the end of the day.

---