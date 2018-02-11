Porto back on top in Portuguese league

LISBON, Portugal — Tiquinho Soares scored two first-half goals as Porto defeated Chaves 4-0 Sunday to regain the lead of the Portuguese league.

Moussa Marega and Sergio Oliveira also scored for Porto, which moved two points clear of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon with a game in hand.

Benfica had temporarily taken the lead on Saturday by defeating Portimonense 3-1.