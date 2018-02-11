QMJHL Roundup: Armada beat Screaming Eagles, extend point streak to 15 games

SYDNEY, N.S. — Drake Batherson scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada extended their point streak to 15 games, beating the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 4-1 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mathieu Boissonneault and Jan Hladonik also scored for the Armada (39-9-5), who are 12-0-3 on their run and have a six-point edge on Halifax for top spot in the league standings.

Ross MacDougall was the lone scorer for the Screaming Eagles (25-23-6).

Emile Samson made 22 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand as Kevin Mandolese turned aside 23 shots for Cape Breton.

The Armada went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Screaming Eagles went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

TITAN 5 SAGUENEENS 1

At Bathurst, N.B., Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 23 shots to anchor the win for Titan (32-14-8). Liam Murphy, Ethan Crossman, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Cole Rafuse and Mitchell Balmas had the goals. Vadlislav Kotkov replied for Chicoutimi (22-26-4).

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 CATARACTES 1

At Halifax, Maxime Fortier and Otto Somppi had two goals apiece to lead the Mooseheads (35-13-7). Arnaud Durandeau and Jake Ryczek had the others while Alexis Gravel stopped 16 shots. Anthony Imbeault replied for Shawiningan (16-34-4) and Lucas Fitzpatrick made 38 saves.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

At Sherbrooke, Que., Alec Malo's shootout goal proved to be the winner for the Olympiques (27-20-6). Gabriel Bilodeau and Shawn Boudrias also scored in the extra session. Yaroslav Alexeyev and Samuel Poulin scored shootout goals for the Phoenix (22-22-11).