Rob Hellyer, Dan Craig lead the way as Rock down Knighthawks 12-9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rob Hellyer and Dan Craig each scored twice as the Toronto Rock downed the Rochester Knighthawks 12-9 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Brock Sorensen, Kieran McArdle, Brett Hickey, Adam Jones, Brodie Merrill, Billy Hostrawer, Latrell Harris and Reid Reinholdt also scored for the Rock (5-3).

Joe Resetarits led the way with four goals for the Knighthawks (2-6), who got singles from Graeme Hossack, Brad Gillies, Dylan Evans, Josh Currier and Cody Jamieson.