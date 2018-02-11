Saturday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
NHL
Toronto 6 Ottawa 3
Nashville 3 Montreal 2 (SO)
San Jose 6 Edmonton 4
Buffalo 4 Boston 2
Columbus 6 New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 4 Los Angeles 3
Carolina 3 Colorado 1
Philadelphia 4 Arizona 3 (SO)
Minnesota 3 Chicago 0
---
AHL
Toronto 3 Binghamton 1
Utica 4 Belleville 3
Syracuse 3 Laval 2
San Diego 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
Charlotte 7 Springfield 0
Hartford 5 Hershey 2
Providence 3 Bridgeport 1
Iowa 2 Rockford 1
Stockton 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)
Lehigh Valley 5 Rochester 3
Tucson 2 Texas 1 OT
Milwaukee 5 San Antonio 4 (OT)
Bakersfield 6 Ontario 5 (OT)
---
NBA
New Orleans 138 Brooklyn 128 (2OT)
Milwaukee 111 Orlando 104
Philadelphia 112 L.A. Clippers 98
Washington 101 Chicago 90
Dallas 130 L.A. Lakers 123
Golden State 122 San Antonio 105
Denver 123 Phoenix 113
---
NLL
Buffalo 18 Georgia 9
Toronto 12 Rochester 9
Calgary 13 Colorado 9
Saskatchewan 16 Vancouver 9
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Coyote overload has some ranchers hanging carcasses from roadside trees
-
You've no right to be bored: 5 things to do in Metro Van this Family Day long weekend
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
'Absolutely perverse' - Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death