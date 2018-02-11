Sports

Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

NHL

Toronto 6 Ottawa 3

Nashville 3 Montreal 2 (SO)

San Jose 6 Edmonton 4

Buffalo 4 Boston 2

Columbus 6 New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 4 Los Angeles 3

Carolina 3 Colorado 1

Philadelphia 4 Arizona 3 (SO)

Minnesota 3 Chicago 0

---

AHL

Toronto 3 Binghamton 1

Utica 4 Belleville 3

Syracuse 3 Laval 2

San Diego 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

Charlotte 7 Springfield 0

Hartford 5 Hershey 2

Providence 3 Bridgeport 1

Iowa 2 Rockford 1

Stockton 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 5 Rochester 3

Tucson 2 Texas 1 OT

Milwaukee 5 San Antonio 4 (OT)

Bakersfield 6 Ontario 5 (OT)

---

NBA

New Orleans 138 Brooklyn 128 (2OT)

Milwaukee 111 Orlando 104

Philadelphia 112 L.A. Clippers 98

Washington 101 Chicago 90

Dallas 130 L.A. Lakers 123

Golden State 122 San Antonio 105

Denver 123 Phoenix 113

---

NLL

Buffalo 18 Georgia 9

Toronto 12 Rochester 9

Calgary 13 Colorado 9

Saskatchewan 16 Vancouver 9

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular