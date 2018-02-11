South Korea's Jiyai Shin wins Canberra Classic

CANBERRA, Australia — Former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin of South Korea shot an 8-under 64 Sunday to win the Canberra Classic by six shots from top-ranked Australian Minjee Lee.

Shin finished with a three-round total of 197, 19 under par at Royal Canberra, where she also won the Australian Open in 2013.

Lee, chasing back-to-back victories after winning last week's Vic Open, started the last day with a three shot lead after a career-best 9-under 63 on Saturday. But four bogeys between the fourth and ninth holes cost her dearly and she finished with a 1-over 73.

Lee held onto outright second place at 13 under, a shot ahead of the Netherlands' Ann van Dam who finished a further shot ahead of Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden.

Shin began her victory charge with five birdies on the front nine.