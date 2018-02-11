Team Canada's Wojtek Wolski regains his health, rediscovers his love for hockey

Wojtek Wolski can look back at the pain and uncertainty of a serious neck injury and see positives these days.

Instead of reliving the fear of paralysis, the weeks lying in bed, wearing a neck brace, the surgery to insert a titanium plate and ensuing long hours of rehab, the 31-year-old winger from Toronto now tries to focus on what he was able to accomplish while injured.

"Spending time with my family, seeing my daughter be born and just trying to work on myself as a person and as a hockey player," Wolski said by way of summary.

While NHL players are sitting out Pyeongchang, there is no shortage of good stories on Team Canada. Wolski and his teammates all travelled different roads to the Winter Olympics.

Many, like Wolski, have played in the NHL, only to have their career take a different turn.

"They were faced with some tough times and hardship, thinking that maybe they hadn't reached their full potential or they maybe didn't get a break here or there," Wolski said. "But they somehow kept going and kept working hard and didn't give up and they didn't take no for an answer.

"This is the culmination of a lot of our careers and for some of the younger guys I think it's maybe a stepping stone for them, maybe they play in the Olympics and it reignites their career and they have another opportunity to play in the NHL, the KHL wherever it may be."

Wolski's detour came in a KHL game in October 2016, after he dove to retrieve a puck while on the power play for Metallurg Magnitogorsk. A Barys Astana player ended on top of him and the six-foot-three 220-pound Wolski was unable to protect himself as he crashed headfirst into the boards.

He was stretchered off the ice with a concussion and two fractured vertebrae. Initially his thoughts were just on trying to regain the best quality of life possible. Hockey seemed out of the question.

But the prognosis improved. And getting to Pyeongchang and pulling on the Maple Leaf became a beacon on the hockey horizon.

"Once I did think that I could play, the Olympics were a motivating factor," he said. "I wanted to make sure that I did everything I could to put myself in the best position to make the team."

He talked to former hockey players Gary Roberts and Boyd Devereaux, who both suffered neck injuries, as well as doctors, trainers and other medical experts. He turned to yoga and acupuncture, among other things, to try to speed the healing of his body.

Cleared for contact in July, he started the KHL season for Kunlun Red Star and scored in his comeback game, stuffing the puck in from the side of the crease 323 days after being carried off the ice.

"That was a big weight off my shoulders," he said.

He was named to the Canadian Olympic team in January, exactly one year after a stay in hospital for neck surgery.

"I look at the picture of me in the hospital and can't help but cry. Mostly tears of happiness, but I am filled with so many emotions about what I have overcome," he said via social media the day of the Olympic roster announcement. "I could never have imagined that I would be so lucky one year later."

Today he is back with Metallurg Magnitogorsk and an Olympian. His two kids are aged three years and 10 months but they will learn his story when they get older — he kept a journal during his recovery.

Wolski wants to pass on his message of giving his all and never giving up.

Born in Poland, Wolski arrived in Canada with his family when he was four. A junior hockey star with the Brampton Battalion, he was taken in the first round (21st overall) by Colorado in the 2004 NHL draft.

He scored 22 goals and collected 50 points in his first full season with the Avs and went onto play 302 games for Colorado. Traded to Phoenix during the 2009-10 season, he would go on to play 149 games for Phoenix, the New York Rangers, Florida and Washington before moving to the KHL in 2013.

Injuries and trades took their toll towards the end of his NHL career and he admits to battling depression.

"Hockey was really about the last I thing I wanted to at that point. I was just trying to stay alive and trying to find some kind of happiness in my life."

Now he says he is in a good place on and off the ice.

"Coming back from this latest injury, I know everything can be taken away right at any moment. You've got to really enjoy it and just do things that you are passionate about. I'm happy that my love for the game has been reignited in the last couple of years. I'm just trying to enjoy these last couple of years of my career."

