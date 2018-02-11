Sports

Ted Potter outplays Dustin Johnson and wins Pebble Beach

Jason Day, of Australia, reacts after missing an eagle putt on the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Ted Potter Jr. outplayed the world's No. 1 player and held off everyone else to win the AT&T Pebble Beach National for his first victory since a broken ankle nearly ended his career.

Potter holed a chip from behind the green for birdie on the par-3 seventh hole to build a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, and he didn't make another mistake the rest of a breezy afternoon at Pebble Beach.

He closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory over Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Chez Reavie.

Johnson lost a share of the lead with a tee shot that sailed over the cliff on the par-3 fifth and never caught up. Johnson completes one full year at No. 1 in the world next week.

