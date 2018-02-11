Towns scores 29 points, Wolves rally to beat Kings 111-106

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, Jeff Teague added 12 points and 10 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame an uncharacteristic sloppy performance at home to beat the Sacramento Kings 111-106 on Sunday night.

Minnesota had 17 turnovers and allowed Sacramento 22 second-chance points, but prevailed after back-to-back road losses. Jimmy Butler scored 18 points, 15 in the second half, for the Timberwolves in their 13th straight home win.

De'Aaron Fox had 23 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in 13 for Sacramento, which has lost four of its past five games. Reserves Buddy Hield (16 points) and Kosta Koufos (12) provided a spark off the bench and helped the Kings' backups outscore Minnesota's 41-21.

A sloppy game handling the ball by both teams led to a combined 36 turnovers.

The Kings, who had wins at New Orleans, Miami and Orlando on their last trip, led most of the way. Minnesota clawed back for a lead in the second after trailing by as many as 10 points and had to do so again in the second half.

Towns and Teague hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 6:17 left for a one-point lead at 93-92. Zach Randolph had a layup on the other end to give Sacramento another lead, but Jamal Crawford countered with a 3 for the Wolves, who wouldn't trail again.

Hield hit an off balance 3 with 10.9 seconds left but Butler hit a pair of free throws and stole the inbounds pass to secure the win.

Fox had 14 points in the first quarter to help the Kings' take control, but he had just two points in the second and third quarters.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento was without Skal Labissiere (left shoulder rotator cuff strain), Iman Shumpert (left foot plantar fasciitis), Frank Mason III (partial tear right plantar fascia), Harry Giles (bilateral knee rehabilitation) and Bruno Caboclo (personal). Shumpert and Caboclo have yet to make their Kings debuts after being acquired at the trade deadline. ... Sacramento waived Joe Johnson prior to the game. Johnson was acquired along with Shumpert in a three-team trade on Thursday, coming over from the Utah Jazz as George Hill went to Cleveland.

Timberwolves: Minnesota owns the league's second-best home mark at 23-6 and has needed a win at home after ending its last five road trips with back-to-back losses. It doesn't have a three-game losing streak all season. ... Minnesota shot 28 of 32 from the free-throw line. ... Andrew Wiggins had 16 points and eight rebounds. The Wolves are 19-6 this season when Wiggins grabs at least five rebounds. ... Butler had just one field-goal attempt in the first half.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

___