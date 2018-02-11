US women rally to beat Finland 3-1 in Olympics opener

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Goaltender Noora Raty saw Hilary Knight with the puck on her stick and moved to defend against the dangerous American.

Knight passed the puck, Kendall Coyne scored the go-ahead goal at 11:29 of the second period on a one-timer and the United States rallied to beat Finland 3-1 to remain perfect when opening an Olympic tournament.

"Knighter got there out of the corner, I need to commit to her because she's the best shot in the world," Raty said. "So for once she actually passed, and hats off to Coyner. She went top shelf. Really nice goal."

Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Dani Cameranesi also scored as the Americans improved to 6-0 all-time in Olympic openers. They also improved to 7-0 against Finland in the Olympics, though the world's third-ranked team made the defending world champions work hard in a chippy game.

Hovi Venla scored on a wrist shot from the slot with 5.8 seconds left in the first period, giving the Finns the lead and a reason to celebrate going into intermission. U.S. coach Robb Stauber said they had three players around but somehow missed Venla.

"It's great to be able to make a mistake like that and still get a win because on any given night a mistake like that can hurt you," Stauber said. "It didn't. It brings a level awareness to what we've talked about."

A four-time Olympian and two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota, Raty stopped all 11 shots she faced in the first, but the Americans picked up the pressure in the second.

Lamoureux-Morando , who came into these games among the top five active scoring leaders in the Olympics with 14 points, dug the puck out of the corner and skated in front of the net. Raty stopped Lamoureux-Morando's backhander, but the forward scored off the rebound past the Finn goalie's right skate at 8:58 of the second.

"I think that was kind of the monkey off all of our backs to be able to put the first one in, and I think we're a team that really builds off momentum," Lamoureux-Morando said. "Once we get one, the rest usually start to fall, and we were able to get another quick one right after with Kendall's goal."

The Americans took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 11:29. Knight passed to Coyne, who put a one-timer into the top of the net.

Stauber went with his youngest goalie, and 20-year-old Maddie Rooney made several key saves as the Americans killed two penalties in the third when the Finns outshot the United States 10-8.

