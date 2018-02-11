Van Uytvanck levels for Belgium at 2-2 vs France in Fed Cup

MOUILLERON-LE-CAPTIF, France — Alison Van Uytvanck swept aside Pauline Parmentier 6-1, 6-3 to draw Belgium level with France at 2-2 in their Fed Cup first-round match on Sunday.

Parmentier saved a match point and then forged a break point as Van Uytvanck appeared nervous. Van Uytvanck, who replaced Kirsten Flipkens for the second reverse singles, saved the break point and got another match point when Parmentier sent a two-handed backhand wide. The Belgian took it with a strong serve which Parmentier returned wide.

The match will be decided in the doubles later Sunday, with France's Amandine Hesse and Kristina Mladenovic facing Elise Mertens and Flipkens on the indoor court in western France.

Eearlier, Mladenovic rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to beat Mertens 6-4, 6-4 and put France 2-1 up.

Mladenovic, who levelled the contest with victory against Flipkens on Saturday, broke serve in the fifth game of the second set and then again in the seventh.

Her superior groundstrokes and ability to stay in rallies frustrated Mertens, who made a clumsy unforced error with a wild volley to give Mladenovic three match points at 0-40 in the ninth game.

Mertens, though, fought back to deuce and held serve following a gutsy drop shot and an ace.

Serving for the match, Mladenovic went 40-0 ahead and had another three match points. Mertens saved the first before her opponent clinched the win with a sliced ace.

France is without Alize Cornet, who has not been selected after she missed three out-of-competition doping tests over the past year.

Sunday's winner faces the United States or the Netherlands in April.