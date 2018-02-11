Weather delays start of Olympic slopestyle final at windswept Phoenix Park

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The start of the Olympic women's slopestyle snowboarding final was delayed Monday due to weather conditions at windswept Phoenix Park.

The two-run competition was originally set to begin at 10 a.m. local time.

A delay of at least 75 minutes was expected, organizers said.

High winds forced the cancellation of the women's qualification on Sunday. Organizers decided to instead allow all competitors direct entry into the final.

Laurie Blouin, the reigning world champion from Stoneham, Que., was on the 26-athlete start list along with Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., and Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C.

Blouin took a hard fall Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump. She resumed full training Sunday.

Canada won two medals in the men's slopestyle competition on Sunday. Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won silver and Regina's Mark McMorris took the bronze.

