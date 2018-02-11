Westbrook, Anthony out for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were ruled out of Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with sprained ankles.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan made the announcements during his pregame media session.

Westbrook has a sprained left ankle. He also missed Oklahoma City's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The All-Star point guard leads the Thunder with 25.5 points, 10.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Anthony sprained his right ankle early in Oklahoma City's win over Golden State on Feb. 6, and he also sat out against the Lakers. The veteran forward ranks third on the team with 17 points per game.