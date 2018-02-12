A look at notable quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — A look at some notable quotes Monday from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

"At the end of the day, a medal's a medal and I'm going to hold this medal tight to me and it's going to be as good as the individual event. I'm sorry, that's how I'm going to see it, that's how I'm going to enjoy it, and that's for me to decide." — Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan when asked if a team gold medal could make up for missing individual gold.

---

"We also needed to deliver a message and prove that we're ready and trained. We were committed to this, we wanted to be an integral part of the team, we wanted to contribute as best we could. We approached it as if it all came down to us." — Ice dancer Tessa Virtue on preparing for the free dance after learning that their Canadian teammates had already clinched a gold medal in the team event.

---

"It's a poor interpretation of women's snowboarding because everybody is falling and nobody is making it through the landings and it's just a bummer. You're qualifying for this for a very long time and then they run this? It's like 'Come on guys. We're at the Olympics. You have more days you can run it.'" — Czech snowboarder Sarka Pancochova on the decision to hold the women's slopestyle despite high winds.

---

"These cancellations do not worry us at all. The international federations, with whom we have talked, they have told us there is no reason to worry. We have two weeks to go. We are an outdoor sport and we manage these kind of cancellations." — IOC president Thomas Bach on the weather issues.

---

"This mixed doubles is so much fun to play. If I was just starting out curling and I had the choice to play team curling or mixed doubles, I'd play mixed doubles. I think it's more fun, it's quicker, it's more athletic and you don't have to take three hours to play which is really nice." — Canadian curler John Morris on mixed doubles.

---

"I'm really stubborn. I was like, 'I want to compete. I will compete.'" — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin, who won a silver medal in slopestyle despite a hard crash in training a few days earlier.

---

"I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool! — Mr. T on Twitter.