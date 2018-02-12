Canada falls to Namibia in cricket World Cup qualifier
WINDHOEK, Namibia — Canada's national cricket team suffered its first defeat in the first qualifying stage of the ICC World Cricket League on Monday, falling to host Namibia by 17 runs.
Canada began the tournament with three straight wins against Oman, United Arab Emirates and Kenya.
Canada is among six countries competing at the tournament. The top two squads will advance to the another qualifier for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
The Canadians face Nepal on Tuesday.
