Christian Thomas leads Canada past Sweden 4-1 in pre-Olympic exhibition
INCHEON, Korea, Republic Of — Christian Thomas had the eventual winner as Canada skated past Sweden 4-1 on Monday in a pre-Olympic exhibition as both teams prepare for the Pyeongchang Games.
Mat Robinson had a power-play goal to tie the game 1-1 for Canada in the first period. Rene Bourque and Wojtek Wolski also scored.
Goalie Ben Scrivens started for the Canadians and was replaced in net by Kevin Poulin after two periods.
Dick Axelsson opened the scoring for Sweden and Jhonas Enroth got the start in net.
Canada went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Swedes could not score on their three man advantages.
The Canadian men open their Olympic tournament on Thursday against Switzerland.
