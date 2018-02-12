Former No. 1 pick Oden to attempt to play in Big3

NEW YORK — Former No. 1 NBA draft pick Greg Oden will attempt a comeback this summer in the Big3.

The 3-on-3 league says Monday that Oden will be part of this year's draft pool and take part in the draft combine.

Oden was picked first in 2007 by Portland, which selected him over Kevin Durant. But the 7-footer battled injuries throughout his career and played in just 105 games, averaging 8.0 points. His last NBA season was in 2013-14 with Miami.